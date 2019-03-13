Technology

Facebook, Instagram down: Users seeing 'failed to load' message

EMBED <>More Videos

Reported outages for Facebook and Instagram

Are you trying to log into Facebook on your phone or desktop? You might have to wait a while because it appears to be down for many users.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is also displaying a "failed to load" message for some users when trying to upload photos to the platform.

According to Facebook for developers, this is a partial outage.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," a Facebook spokesperson told ABC News.

Users took to Twitter to express their concern (but mainly sarcasm).





Report a Typo
Related topics:
technologyncfacebooktechnologyus worldinstagram
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Funeral for McHenry Deputy Jacob Keltner attended by hundreds
Mastermind of alleged college admissions scam sent son to DePaul
Bartlett woman dies after CTA Blue Line train strikes SUV
R. Kelly appears in court for child support hearing
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Paul Manafort sentenced to 3 1/2 more years; indicted on new charges
Son of Harvey cop fatally shot at club; 3 wounded
Show More
Former client describes working with man allegedly behind college admissions scandal
Amazon is hiring 3,000 remote workers across 18 states
Teens kill 6, themselves in Brazil school shooting: Officials
Hawaii flight prices fall as Southwest enters the market
Cute or sexist? Doctor and nurse photo of kids goes viral
More TOP STORIES News