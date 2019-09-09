Technology

Mayor Lori Lightfoot to announce Uber expansion Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be announcing that Uber is expanding in Chicago, and the announcement will reportedly benefit people who ride city buses and trains.

The details haven't been made public, but the Chicago Tribune recently reported that Uber will add public transit routes to its app, starting Monday. It's still not clear if that's what's being announced.

Monday's announcement will take place at the Old Main Post Office, where earlier this year Uber announced a 10-year lease for more than 460,000 ft. of office space. Uber will officially take over the space on Jan. 5, 2020.
