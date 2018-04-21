TECHNOLOGY

Meet Daisy, Apple's recycling machine where old iPhones find new life

EMBED </>More Videos

Meet Daisy, Apple's recycling machine where iPhones find new life. (Apple)

Danny Clemens
CUPERTINO, Calif. --
It took Apple less than a decade to sell a billion iPhones, but where do those devices land at the end of their life?

Some of them wind up with Daisy, the second-generation recycling robot Apple introduced for Earth Day. Daisy can disassemble up to 200 iPhones per hour to harvest the valuable materials within the devices for recycling.

The robot looks for parts like the phone's enclosure, camera, speaker and logic board. For every 100,000 phones processed, Daisy can harvest more than 4,000 pounds of aluminum, two pounds of gold and 15 pounds of silver.

Daisy harvests parts from iPhones turned in through Apple's GiveBack program, which offers customers gift cards worth up to $315 for eligible smartphones, even ones that aren't made by Apple. If a phone or other device is not eligible for a credit, Apple will recycle it for free.

"At Apple, we're constantly working toward smart solutions to address climate change and conserve our planet's precious resources," Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, said in a news release.

Daisy replaces Liam, the company's experimental robot introduced in 2016. Apple hopes to eventually have multiple Daisy machines in service around the world.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyrecyclingappleiphonecellphoneelectronicsearth dayconservation
TECHNOLOGY
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
Affordable tech for back-to-school
Parents hiring Fortnite video game tutors for their kids
More Technology
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News