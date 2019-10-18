chicago proud

Mold-A-Rama machines keep pumping out classic toys familiar to all Chicagoans

By Zach Ben-Amots
BROOKFIELD (WLS) -- Mold-A-Rama toy machines have been pumping out plastic mold souvenirs ever since Chicago-based inventor J.H. "Tike" Miller premiered the first version at the 1962 Seattle World's Fair.

"It's a plastic injection mold machine that has been around since mid-1960s," said Mold-A-Rama CEO Paul Jones.

"Generations of people have made plastic souvenirs when they come to all the large tourist attractions around Chicago."

While other antique toy machines may have gone out of business or style, you'll still find a Mold-A-Rama at most major Chicagoland tourism sites.

Next to the Museum of Science & Industry's chicken hatchery, you'll find molds of baby chicks. Molds of 13 different animals can be found at locations around the Brookfield Zoo, with nearly as many at the Lincoln Park Zoo. The field museum has six different dinosaur molds. And on and on.

Some holidays call for their own rare molds. Every October, some of the original Mold-A-Rama designs return: skulls, ghosts, and trolls.

Paul's father, Bill, first purchased the company in 1971 when he was trying to get out of the "rat race" of accounting work.

"My parents and my sisters thought I was crazy," Bill said about his midlife career change. "I didn't think it would last this long... I thought they were 50 years old when I started."

They were only nine years old then.

With 63 locations around the country currently, company owner Paul Jones said business is the strongest it's ever been.

"When people are using the machines, it puts a smile on their face," Paul said. "It'll bring the older people right back to when they were kids... And now they're buying one for their grandkids."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologychicagobrookfieldzoospotoncommunity journalistmuseumschicago proudtoys
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Manhattan veteran who lost leg in Iraq given smart home
Former NFL players honor boy with cerebral palsy, football team in Fox Lake
Wheelchair ballroom dancer offers free dance classes in Illinois
Fox Lake boy with cerebral palsy made honorary youth football captain for a day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago teachers strike carries on for 2nd day Friday
4 injured, 3 critically, after Aurora crash involving suspected thief
Lightfoot says Supt. Johnson had 'a couple of drinks' before medical episode
Man indicted after driving through Schaumburg mall
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
Historic Uptown Gerber building transforms from train stop to community market
Officer released from hospital after being shot while serving warrant in West Englewood
Show More
1 dead after plane landing on Alaska island went off runway
Buttigieg removes Chicago attorney from fundraiser after backlash
Group wanted in Louis Vuitton purse theft at Northbrook Court
Father accused of killing 2 sons for insurance
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find child care with CPS classes canceled
More TOP STORIES News