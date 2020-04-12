Technology

Milwaukee election officials' Zoom meeting briefly hacked

By Associated Press
MILWAUKEE -- An unidentified user briefly hacked into the Milwaukee Election Commission's Zoom meeting and took over the screen to share graphic images.

The Sunday meeting was planned to discuss missing postmarks on absentee ballots.

WTMJ reports the meeting was eventually suspended as Commissioner Neil Albrecht fought to control the situation.

WISN reported that so far, no one has claimed responsibility for the hack.

The FBI has issued warnings about so-called "Zoom-bombing," where individuals hack into teleconferences and other online classrooms.
