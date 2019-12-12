Mississippi mother says Ring camera in 8-year-old daughter's room was hacked

DESOTO COUNTY, Mississippi -- A Mississippi mother is returning her Ring camera, after just four days, thanks to something incredibly unsettling that happened in her daughter's room.
Now, that mother speaks to WMC with a warning for others who turn to technology for peace of mind.
The Ring camera was a way for Ashley LeMay to keep an eye on her three daughters and seem close by while working her overnight nurse shifts.
The camera was a Black Friday deal, and a recommendation from another mom.
However, just four days after the camera went up, Ashley's eight-year-old daughter Alyssa heard something strange coming from her room.
"At first what happened, I was in the hallway with my sisters and I heard some music, so I came upstairs and I hear some banging noise and I was like 'who is that?'" said Alyssa LeMay.
But it didn't end with creepy music.
When Alyssa began looking for the source of the noise, she heard a voice.
"I'm Santa Claus, don't you want to be my best friend," the voice said.
Ashley says the mysterious voice taunted Alyssa and encouraged destructive behavior before her dad came into the room and disconnected the camera.
In a statement, Ring said:
Customer trust is important to us and we take the security of our devices seriously. While we are still investigating this issue and are taking appropriate steps to protect our devices based on our investigation, we are able to confirm this incident is in no way related to a breach or compromise of Ring's security.
Due to the fact that customers often use the same username and password for their various accounts and subscriptions, bad actors often re-use credentials stolen or leaked from one service on other services. As a precaution, we highly and openly encourage all Ring users to enable two-factor authentication on their Ring account, add Shared Users (instead of sharing login credentials), use strong passwords, and regularly change their passwords.
