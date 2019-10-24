Technology

Netflix ramping up efforts to prevent password sharing

Netflix is ramping up efforts to stop users from sharing account passwords.

The streaming service says it is looking for ways to limit password sharing.

Right now, multiple users can share one account by setting up different viewing profiles while using one login.

According to a survey done by Magid for CNBC, just under 10% of Netflix users do not pay for their accounts.

"The cat is out of the bag," said Jill Rosengard Hill, executive president at media research firm Magid. "I wish I had a solution, because it's really hurting the business model and monetization of these premium high value services."

And 35% of millennials share passwords for streaming services, the study revealed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologymoviestelevisionnetflix
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot details plan to tackle $838M budget deficit
Prosecutors double-down on accused Woodfield Mall SUV attacker
Teachers strike march during mayor's budget address, classes canceled Thursday
1 shot by paintball on IIT campus, day after pellet gun shootings
Resale shop worker finds $7K in coat pocket, gives it back to owner
Man exposes himself to child walking home from school in Zion
There's a scientific reason you crave junk food when you don't get enough sleep
Show More
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from California police officer
Ministers question CPD Supt. Johnson's role in alleged Laquan McDonald cover-up
Child calls police to report parents' apparent fatal overdose in Griffith
Always redesigning packaging to be inclusive of transgender customers
FDA wants stronger warning on breast implants about risks
More TOP STORIES News