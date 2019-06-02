newsviews

Newsviews: Chicago Codes

By Kay Cesinger
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tech jobs dominated a recent Glassdoor ranking of the "highest paying, entry level jobs."

And a report in the New York Times suggested that learning to code could be quote 'the modern path to the middle class for people without four year college degrees.'

WATCH: Newsviews Part 1
Tech jobs dominated a recent Glassdoor ranking of the "highest paying, entry level jobs."


Coding is what makes computer software, apps and websites possible.

For people wanting to learn this skill there's a new tuition free coding boot camp coming to Chicago's south side.

It's called Chicago Codes.

Ashley Evans, head of partnerships for Coding Dojo and Melinda Kelly, President of the Chatham Business Association are here to talk about the program.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 2
Tech jobs dominated a recent Glassdoor ranking of the "highest paying, entry level jobs."

