TECHNOLOGY

Power restored for 3,500 ComEd customers

ComEd reports that 3,500 people were without power in Cook County on Saturday.

1,500 of those people were in Chicago's 14th and 15th wards.

By Sunday morning, ComEd was no longer reporting any outages.

In a statement, Alderman Raymond Lopez said, "ComEd has informed me of a power outage from Hoyne to St. Lawrence, 46th Street to Garfield Boulevard. Crews are working to restore service for the 2,044 customers impacted."

ComEd reported that there are 5,183 people without power system-wide.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologypower outageelectricCook County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
Affordable tech for back-to-school
Parents hiring Fortnite video game tutors for their kids
More Technology
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News