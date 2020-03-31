Coronavirus

Privacy, security concerns for Zoom users, official says

NEW YORK -- The surge in video conferencing using the app Zoom is raising privacy and security concerns.

New York's Attorney General Letitia James sent a letter to the company asking what, if any, new security measures it's put in place to handle the increased traffic.

Tuesday morning, the FBI is warning that hackers have been able to hijack meetings and educational sessions on the app over the last few weeks.

The letter referred to Zoom as an essential and valuable platform, but also noted the company has been slow to address security flaws.

Tips to avoid hackers:
- Do not make meetings or classrooms public. In Zoom, there are two options to make a meeting private: require a meeting password or use the waiting room feature and control the admittance of guests.

- Do not share a link to a teleconference or classroom on an unrestricted publicly available social media post. Provide the link directly to specific people.
- Manage screensharing options. In Zoom, change screensharing to "Host Only."
- Ensure users are using the updated version of remote access/meeting applications. In January 2020, Zoom updated their software. In their security update, the teleconference software provider added passwords by default for meetings and disabled the ability to randomly scan for meetings to join.
- Lastly, ensure that your organization's telework policy or guide addresses requirements for physical and information security.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
New class of CFD paramedics to graduate amid COVID-19 pandemic
Empire State building lit like a siren for medical workers
What to know about Illinois' 5,057 COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
McCormick Place being turned into field hospital as IL COVID-19 cases surge over 5K
Armed person shot by Skokie officer in 7-Eleven parking lot, police say
What to know about Illinois' 5,057 COVID-19 cases
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, chilly Tuesday
Michael Jordan series on ESPN, 'The Last Dance,' moved up to April
Where's Lightfoot: Memes of mayor go viral, bringing comedic relief to Illinois' 'stay-at-home' order
Show More
Price gouging, hoarding, and even deals during COVID-19 pandemic
Whole Foods workers plan 'sick out' over COVID-19
Abbott Labs prepares to roll out new COVID-19 test
New class of CFD paramedics to graduate amid COVID-19 pandemic
Illinois prisoners sick with COVID-19 "overwhelm" Joliet hospital
More TOP STORIES News