I-TEAM

Quick Tip: Fighting back against robocalls

EMBED </>More Videos

Jason Knowles and the I-Team with the latest development on the fight against robocalls and what you can do to try to stop some of them.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Illinois Attorney General's office and other AG's across the county want the FCC to allow telephone service providers to block even more robocalls.

The FCC said it is considering taking additional action and has already taken several other enforcement actions.

Despite all of that, robocall complaints continue to increase. There were almost 4.5 million filed to the Federal Trade Commission in 2017.

There are several apps out there now which claim to stop or prevent many robocalls. If you don't want those apps, you can also just send any and all strange numbers to voicemail and screen your calls.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologytelephonetechnologyFCCattorney generalI-Team
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
Quick Tip: Make your social media accounts more secure
Quick Tip: 'Special delivery' email phishing trick
Quick Tip: Social security scam warning
Poaching pics from Internet can cost social media users
More I-Team
TECHNOLOGY
Quick Tip: Make your social media accounts more secure
Facebook breach: Hackers accessed 29M accounts
Robots show off impressive moves
Quick Tip: 'Special delivery' email phishing trick
More Technology
Top Stories
Billboard seeks public's help in solving Grundy County's only cold case
Boy, 15, fatally shot in the face in Austin
Woman brutally beaten on South Side; possible attacker released without charges
Model shot in neck while driving to work
Florida family spells out 'HELP' in logs after riding out Hurricane Michael
Lyric Opera of Chicago musicians ratify new contract less than week after strike
Chicago AccuWeather: Evening showers
1 hurt after car crashes into ambulance in Calumet City
Show More
Girl, 5, killed and 7 injured in SW Side crash
Pit bull shot in face undergoing treatment
Man charged with crashing stolen vehicle while eluding cops, leaving 3 kids hurt
4 dead, 1 injured in shooting at child's 1st birthday party
Safety group wants Hyundai, Kia to recall 2.9M vehicles
More News