Quick Tip: Fighting back against robocalls

The Illinois Attorney General's office and other AG's across the county want the FCC to allow telephone service providers to block even more robocalls.The FCC said it is considering taking additional action and has already taken several other enforcement actions.Despite all of that, robocall complaints continue to increase. There were almost 4.5 million filed to the Federal Trade Commission in 2017.There are several apps out there now which claim to stop or prevent many robocalls. If you don't want those apps, you can also just send any and all strange numbers to voicemail and screen your calls.