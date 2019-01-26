Quick Tip: International Data Privacy Day

Monday is International Data Privacy Day and a good opportunity to think about protecting yourself.According to the National Cyber Security Alliance, your personal info is just as valuable as cash, so take steps to protect it.Share with care: Think before you post about yourself and what it may reveal about you- if it's too personal hackers can gather information which they slowly accumulate on you, a form of social engineering.Set privacy and security settings for each and every app and website - realize what you are sharing on every individual entity you use.Passwords aren't enough anymore. Use 2-factor authentication and apps which can generate unique one time codes to sign on to banking and social media accounts.