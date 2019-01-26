Quick Tip: International Data Privacy Day

Monday is International Data Privacy Day and a good opportunity to think about protecting yourself.
According to the National Cyber Security Alliance, your personal info is just as valuable as cash, so take steps to protect it.
Share with care: Think before you post about yourself and what it may reveal about you- if it's too personal hackers can gather information which they slowly accumulate on you, a form of social engineering.
Set privacy and security settings for each and every app and website - realize what you are sharing on every individual entity you use.
Passwords aren't enough anymore. Use 2-factor authentication and apps which can generate unique one time codes to sign on to banking and social media accounts.
