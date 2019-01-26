I-TEAM

Quick Tip: International Data Privacy Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Quick Tip: International Data Privacy Day

By and Ann Pistone
Monday is International Data Privacy Day and a good opportunity to think about protecting yourself.

According to the National Cyber Security Alliance, your personal info is just as valuable as cash, so take steps to protect it.

Share with care: Think before you post about yourself and what it may reveal about you- if it's too personal hackers can gather information which they slowly accumulate on you, a form of social engineering.

Set privacy and security settings for each and every app and website - realize what you are sharing on every individual entity you use.

Passwords aren't enough anymore. Use 2-factor authentication and apps which can generate unique one time codes to sign on to banking and social media accounts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyI-Teaminternetdata breachsocial mediabank
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
Quick Tip: Preventing identity theft
Second chances after life in the sex trade
What to do if your contractor files for bankruptcy
Quick Tip: Questionable websites selling products
More I-Team
TECHNOLOGY
Quick Tip: Preventing identity theft
Boeing pulls off first test flight of self-flying air taxi: Video
Alarm clock wakes you up by brewing coffee
Motorola to bring back upgraded, $1,500 'Razr' phone
More Technology
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: More snow coming, temps to drop again
Employee stabbed at Burger King in Hazel Crest, 2 in custody
VIRAL VIDEO: Men with guns threaten CPD officers in video with more than 1M views
Woman found frozen, bleeding in Wisconsin hospital parking garage
Officer shot in vest in West Rogers Park, 1 in custody
Alligators poke noses through ice to survive winter chill
Lockport woman sues Amazon after husband dies of heart attack at Joliet warehouse
Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for suspect
Show More
Wind chill warnings and advisories: Facts and safety tips for dealing with dangerous cold
Woman rewarded after returning nearly $15K of designer goods
911 dispatcher assists young boy with homework emergency
Chicago AccuWeather: More snow on Sunday
More News