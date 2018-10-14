Quick Tip: Make your social media accounts more secure

There have been stories recently about social media accounts being compromised or hacked, making your personal information more vulnerable than ever.You should always create unique strong passwords for each individual social media account.But besides doing that, experts are also now saying you should unlink all of your social media accounts because that increase your risk of being a target and makes it easier for hackers.Experts also say you should not link music and shopping apps to your social media.They say you should also limit how much personal info you put on your social media profile all together.