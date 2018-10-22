I-TEAM

Quick Tip: 'Microsoft notification' spam email

Inbox alert: Here's a quick tip about the spam email going around that says you have a document waiting.

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) --
This is an email alert, so you may want to watch your inboxes.

I got this email recently and I checked in with our IT department and the Better Business Bureau. Both of them said that this email is going around and other people may be getting it.

The email says it is a "Microsoft notification," but it is not from Microsoft. The message says, "You received a PDF document," and of course, it tells you to click "view document."

If you do click on it, it could possibly download malware onto your computer - or they may be trying to get personal information from you.

So if you get this email, delete it.
