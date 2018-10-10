TECHNOLOGY

Quick Tip: 'Special delivery' email phishing trick

Jason Knowles and the I-Team find another phishing email trick claiming you have a "special delivery."

An ABC7 employee recently got this phishing email claiming they have a "special delivery." It looks like it is coming from UPS, but it isn't.

We verified that by looking at the closely at the e-mail address, which is too long and strange and not from UPS.

What they want you to do is click to track your package or get an invoice. But what they are trying to do is trying to install a virus or malware on to your computer or get personal information.

So if you have any questions at all about a company - or a strange email you get from a company - you should call the company directly or go to their website directly and delete the email.
