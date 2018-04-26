TECHNOLOGY

Rapunzl app giving away $40K in contest to help Chicago high schools

Myles Gage and Brian Curcio invented an investment app called Rapunzl to help teach high schoolers financial literacy and investing. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Myles Gage and Brian Curcio invented an investment app called Rapunzl to help teach high schoolers financial literacy and investing.

Investing and financial literacy in general is not a focus in most high schools, so they invented the app to help teach high schoolers about investing.

In April, Rapunzl is giving away $40,000 scholarships and funding to help Chicago high school students. The contest runs through April 27. Students in the competition are provided with $10,000 in simulated money to invest in any stocks they choose.

For more on the competition, click here.
