Registration nears for Illinois girls' cybersecurity program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A statewide program helping female high school students learn about cybersecurity and potential jobs in the field begins accepting registration next month.

The Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology says students between grades 9 and 12 can participate in the free Girls Go CyberStart program from home or school.

No previous experience with cybersecurity or IT is required. The program includes lessons about cryptography, password cracking and digital forensics.

Registration opens Dec. 2, and the online program begins Jan. 13.

For more information visit www.girlsgocyberstart.org.
