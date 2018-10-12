TECHNOLOGY

Robots show off impressive moves

An escaped snake sets off a security alarm and a nimble robot pulls off some parkour moves.

Snake on the lam apprehended by police

Plus, the future of robotics is improving by leaps and bounds. Now they don't just walk, they can practically do parkour!

Boston Dynamics released a new video showing its Atlas Robot's latest impressive moves. Watch as Atlas jumps effortlessly over various obstacles.

You can see how it's able to move both laterally and vertically.
Here's another robot that's all legs -- 32 to be exact!

It was created by scientists from Japan's Keio University and the University of Tokyo.

The idea was to create a robot that was unable to fall over.

Experts suggest the design could be ideal for planetary exploration or disaster response.
