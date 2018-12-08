TECHNOLOGY

Rocket carrying satellite has launch scrubbed due to issues at Vandenberg Air Force Base

A rocket carrying a satellite will be launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base Saturday night. (Twitter - @ulalaunch)

LOMPOC, Calif. --
A rocket carrying a satellite set to be launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base was scrubbed Saturday night due to technical issues.

The United Launch Alliance rocket was scheduled for 10:15 CST and with only three seconds left before liftoff, a hold was placed.

It appeared there may have been problems with the fuel and after the delay, the launch was scrubbed during the live broadcast.



It was originally scheduled to launch Friday afternoon, but the attempt was scrubbed after issues between the control center and the launch site.

The rocket, a Delta IV Heavy, was carrying a government reconnaissance satellite.

ULA has carried out 27 launches for the National Reconnaissance Office over the past 12 years.
