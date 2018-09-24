PANDORA

SiriusXM buying Pandora Media in $3.5 billion deal

EMBED </>More Videos

Subscription radio company SiriusXM says it's buying music streaming service Pandora Media Inc. in a stock deal valued at about $3.5 billion. (Richard Drew)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Subscription radio company SiriusXM says it's buying music streaming service Pandora Media Inc. in a stock deal valued at about $3.5 billion that'll allow it to expand its service beyond cars and into homes and other mobile areas.

SiriusXM Holdings Inc. has more than 36 million subscribers in North America, while Pandora has more than 70 million monthly active users.

RELATED: BTS heads to 'Good Morning America' after sold out concert at Oakland's Oracle Arena

Pandora stockholders will receive 1.44 newly issued SiriusXM shares for each Pandora share they own. Pandora has a "go-shop" period in which it can solicit other offers from third parties.

Both companies' boards have approved the transaction, which is expected to close in 2019's first quarter. It still needs approval from Pandora shareholders.

Shares of Pandora, based in Oakland, California, jumped more than 11 percent in Monday premarket trading.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyentertainmentmusicPandoramusic newsbusinessCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PANDORA
Giant robot tour guides to debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom
SPONSORED: 10 things you didn't know about Mother's Day
More Pandora
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Herald: Prototype robot hard at work mowing Lake Zurich High School fields
Toronto businessman brings sex robot brothel to Texas
Long lines downtown for new iPhone, Apple Watch release
Metra meets major Positive Train Control milestone
More Technology
Top Stories
Police release image of suspect's vehicle in fatal NW Side hit-and-run
4 charged in Oak Lawn kidnapping
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense to begin presenting case Monday
Officials: Boy selling candy dies after falling between Philadelphia subway cars
47 dogs deaths after PetSmart grooming documented, but link uncertain
New sexual-misconduct accusation rocks Kavanaugh nomination
Bill Cosby arrives for start of sentencing in sex assault case
VIDEO: Ind. school bus driver accused of letting kids take the wheel
Show More
6-year-old autistic boy missing after park trip with father in North Carolina
Joe Amabile and Mary Lou Retton talk about 'DWTS'
3 Illinois men die in SUV-pickup crash near Wisconsin Dells
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and tranquil Monday
More News