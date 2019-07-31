Sony developing wearable 'air conditioner' to keep cool

You may be able to take air conditioning with you thanks to Sony's latest device.Sony's wearable "air conditioner," the Reon Pocket, is a body-cooling device about the size of a smartphone.You simply put it in a pocket on a specially designed T-shirt, and Sony says it will lower your body temperature by 23 degrees.The temperature is controlled through an app on your phone.The device will cost about $117.The product is still in the crowdfunding stages and will only be available in Japan when it first comes out.