Technology

New Zealand mosque shooting: Tech companies scramble to remove video filmed by gunman

EMBED <>More Videos

At least 49 people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers on what the prime minister called "one of New Zealand's darkest days."

Internet companies say they're working to remove video filmed by a gunman in the New Zealand mosque shooting that was widely available on social media hours after the horrific attack.

Facebook said Friday it took down a livestream of the shootings and removed the shooter's Facebook and Instagram accounts after being alerted by police. At least 49 people were killed at two mosques.

The gunman reportedly broadcast 17 minutes of the attack. Twitter and YouTube owner Google also said they were working to remove the footage from their sites.

Facebook New Zealand spokeswoman Mia Garlick said in a statement that the company is "also removing any praise or support for the crime and the shooter or shooters as soon as we're aware."

She said Facebook is working directly with New Zealand police as they carry out their investigation.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
technologyredditviral videofacebookmass shootingus worldviral
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Chicago area mosques on alert after New Zealand attacks
CTA employee stabbed at Roosevelt Red Line station
The 60: St. Patrick's Day Weekend
Early voting for Chicago mayoral run-off election begins Friday
Pregnant postal worker missing from South Side since October 2018
St. Patrick's Day 2019: How to watch Chicago River dyeing, parade
Show More
Sex allegations lead to child bride investigation at Philly mosque
Fermilab breaking ground on new particle accelerator
Elmwood Park man charged in Gold Coast robberies
Mom files $500B suit in alleged college admission bribery scam
Police: N.J. panhandler was carrying $500 purse, iPhone X
More TOP STORIES News