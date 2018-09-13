TECHNOLOGY

Tech expert breaks down new iPhone models

A local tech expert takes a look at the three new iPhone models unveiled Wednesday.

Apple unveiled three new phones, a smart speaker and a new Apple Watch Wednesday - but no new computers.

ABT Electronics technology expert Chad Taylor stopped by ABC7 Chicago to talk about the new devices.

For the iPhone, new XS, XS Max and XR models have been unveiled. The XR will be available October 19 starting at $749.

The XS will start at $999 and XS Max at $1,099. Both will feature storage capacity up to 512 GB and will be available for preorder Friday. They will ship September 21.

None of the new models have the Home Button.
