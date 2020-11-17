twitter

Twitter launches Fleets, temporary posts that disappear

SAN FRANCISCO -- If you're feeling passionate about a TV show or cheering for your favorite sports team, you can be a part of the conversation without flooding your Twitter followers' timelines.

Twitter just launched a new type of post called Fleets, which are disappearing posts that make it easier to share your fleeting thoughts with other people.

It allows you to post text, photos, and videos, but they cannot be liked, retweeted, or replied to.

RELATED: Protesters demand Twitter, Facebook take more action against election misinformation from Trump campaign

Replying to a Fleet only happens privately through a direct message.

They also won't show up in search.

Fleets is similar to Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram's stories feature.

Twitter says Fleets will be updated over time with new features and creative tools based on how people are using them.
