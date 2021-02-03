Technology

Security warning out for TikTok users baring all in silhouette challenge

TikTok experts are issuing a warning to those participating in one of the latest viral trends on the social media platform.

Some users on the popular video app are doing the "silhouette challenge," where a red-glossed filter can hide a scantily-clad person, darkening his or her figure. The filter is leading some to perform dances while wearing fewer clothes than they otherwise would.

However, videos on Youtube, Twitter, and Reddit are providing instructions on how to counteract the filter, thereby revealing more than the video creator intended to show.

The silhouette challenge started as a body-positive phenomenon played alongside Paul Anka's "Put Your Head on My Shoulder." But this counter-trend has perverted the intentions of the challenge, leading some influencers to warn people against participating in the challenge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysocial appssocial media
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Noble Square carjacking occurs while man shovels: CPD
5th victim dies from Chicago-Evanston shooting spree; 911 calls released
Triton College COVID Vaccine site opens Wednesday
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Humboldt Park: CPD
Chicago launches COVID-19 vaccine scheduling website
Suburban Cook Co. returns to Phase 4 reopening
Chicago publicist, trailblazer Dori Wilson dead at 77
Show More
PAWS Chicago pup Foofur featured in Sunday's Puppy Bowl
Rescue dog helps save owner's life during stroke
Illinois lawmakers introduce unemployment tax relief bill
Chicago Weather: Sunny, slightly milder Wednesday
Woman poured boiling water on sleeping boyfriend, posts it to Snapchat: prosecutors
More TOP STORIES News