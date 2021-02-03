Security warning out for TikTok users baring all in silhouette challenge

TikTok experts are issuing a warning to those participating in one of the latest viral trends on the social media platform.Some users on the popular video app are doing the "silhouette challenge," where a red-glossed filter can hide a scantily-clad person, darkening his or her figure. The filter is leading some to perform dances while wearing fewer clothes than they otherwise would.However, videos on Youtube, Twitter, and Reddit are providing instructions on how to counteract the filter, thereby revealing more than the video creator intended to show.The silhouette challenge started as a body-positive phenomenon played alongside Paul Anka's "Put Your Head on My Shoulder." But this counter-trend has perverted the intentions of the challenge, leading some influencers to warn people against participating in the challenge.