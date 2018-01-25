TECHNOLOGY

'What's a computer?' Apple's ad sparks anger on social media

The girl in the Apple commercial with her iPad. (YouTube/Apple)

An Apple commercial features a teen using her iPad through the day, but her question at end of the commercial has people upset on social media.

The video, set to the song "Go" by Louis The Child, shows off the iPad's versatility as a computer replacement, following a teen as she chats with friends, takes and edits photos, writes a paper, draws with the Apple Pencil, reads comics, and more while on the go.


At the end of the spot, the teen's neighbor asks her "What are you doing on your computer?" And she responds, "What's a computer?"

It's the last line that has sparked some anger.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyapplecomputersmicrosoft
TECHNOLOGY
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
Affordable tech for back-to-school
Parents hiring Fortnite video game tutors for their kids
More Technology
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News