NEW YORK -- Numerous websites were unavailable Tuesday after an apparent widespread outage at the cloud service company Fastly.
Dozens of high-traffic websites including Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, Stack, U.K. government's home page, Hulu, HBO Max, PayPal, Vimeo, Shopify, and news outlets CNN, the Guardian, the New York Times, BBC and Financial Times could not be reached.
San Francisco-based Fastly, a popular content delivery network, acknowledged a problem just before 1000 GMT. It said in repeated updates on its website that it was "continuing to investigate the issue."
"The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented," a message reads on Fastly's website.
Visitors trying to access CNN.com got a message that said: "Fastly error: unknown domain: cnn.com." Attempts to access the Financial Times website turned up a similar message while visits to the New York Times and U.K. government's gov.uk site returned an "Error 503 Service Unavailable" message, along with the line "Varnish cache server," which is a technology that Fastly is built on.
Down Detector, which tracks internet outages, said: "Reports indicate there may be a widespread outage at Fastly, which may be impacting your service."
----
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Widespread internet outage for several global websites caused by cloud service problem
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News