Technology

Pavlok wristband sends shock to help prevent bad habits

(KGO-TV)

Amazon is selling a device that's designed to give you a shock any time you give in to temptation.

It's called the Pavlok wristband. The bracelet sends an electric shock to your body every time you find yourself falling victim to bad habits - like biting your nails, smoking, oversleeping, or eating too much fast food. You can also download the Pavlok app to send a jolt to your phone.

Pavlock says 20,000 people have permanently broken their bad habits by using the device.

See more stories on Amazon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysmokingamazonfoodsleep
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
28 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Car flips over after driver fatally shot in South Chicago
Man fatally shot in Lakeview after parking lot altercation
O.J. Simpson addresses rumors that he's Khloe Kardashian's dad
11-year-old explains how he thwarted suspected burglar with machete
Lloyd's tiny golf clap delivers big message from US women
Video: Grandparents defend little girl against alleged kidnapper
Show More
Man killed in California Costco shooting was non-verbal, relatives say
20 preliminary tornado reports from Texas to Illinois on Saturday
Stray bullet hits teen in chest after parking dispute: police
Drunk woman drives Power Wheels toy truck down road, SC police say
Sentencing for mother charged after fatal Gary fire expected
More TOP STORIES News