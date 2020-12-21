Technology

Zoom to lift time limit on free calls during Christmas holiday

By Ashley Siu
SAN FRANCISCO -- Zoom has a gift for families this holiday season. The video conferencing platform will drop its 40-minute time limit on calls from free accounts starting on Wednesday.

The San Jose-based company wrote in a blog post, "COVID-19 has changed how we live, work, and celebrate in 2020, and like everything else this year, the holiday season doesn't look the same."

Local, state and federal officials have cautioned people against traveling this holiday season because of the pandemic. A safe alternative is to gather virtually on Zoom.

Unlimited meetings begin 7 a.m. PT on Wednesday, December 23 and run through 3 a.m. PT on Saturday, December 26.

Zoom says it will also drop the time limit next week, from December 30 to January 2, so families can ring in the new year.

Users do not need to take any special action. Zoom says the time limit will automatically be lifted.
