social distancing

Zoom to make passwords, waiting rooms default after video chat hacking, hijacking reports

The FBI has issued a warning about Zoom hijacking, also known as Zoom bombing.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Zoom video chat service is stepping up security after reports of meeting and group chats being hacked and hijacked.

As Zoom has become more popular during the coronavirus stay-at-home orders and social distancing, and so has Zoom hijacking.

Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez, who represents the city's 25th Ward, said one of his video conferences was hacked.

RELATED: Chicago alderman's Zoom meeting hacked, porn shown; FBI warns about video chat hijacking

He was discussing the pandemic with community leaders when out of nowhere he said an unfamiliar voice shouted "No one cares!" and seconds later pornographic images appeared on the screen of his Zoom video chat.

It has happened to other Zoom users as well. The FBI said it has received multiple reports of conferences being disrupted by intruders making lewd comments and even displaying pornographic images.

As a result, Zoom said Friday it will enable passwords and turn on waiting rooms by default starting on April 5.

"We're always striving to continue to deliver you a secure virtual meeting environment," the company said in a statement. "Based on feedback fromn our community, we've chosen to enable passwords on your meetings and turn on Waiting Rooms by default starting April 5th, as additional security enhancements to protect your privacy."

The FBI issued a warning about the hackings, and has asked anyone who experiences a video chat hijacking to report it to them.

HELPFUL LINKS

Zoom blog on how to prevent uninvited guests in meetings
Zoom blog on best practices for virtual classroom use
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyhackingsocial distancingcoronavirusfbii teamconsumer
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIAL DISTANCING
Oswego teen's social distancing song garners thousands of views
Cell phone data shows Chicagoans are, in fact, staying home during pandemic
Chicago alderman's Zoom meeting hacked, porn shown; FBI warns about video chat hijacking
Chicago's 2020 census efforts hindered by coronavirus threat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
P!nk reveals she had coronavirus, donates $1M to relief efforts
Nurse attacked on CTA bus speaks out
2 workers at Evergreen Park Walmart die of COVID-19
'90% chance of hope': Elderly couple, Lake Co. mom recover from coronavirus
Amazon workers walk off job in Chicago after positive COVID-19 case
Illinois falls further behind in COVID-19 testing, governor blasts feds...again
Illinois suffers largest spike in COVID-19 deaths, cases in 1 day
Show More
89 CPD employees contract COVID-19
Fire erupts outside South Side auto shop
Child struck by car on Far North Side, suffers minor injuries
How to get health insurance if you lost your job during COVID-19 pandemic
What to know about Illinois' 8,904 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News