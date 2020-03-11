Missing Deerfield man with mental, physical disabilities located

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man from north suburban Deerfield who had been missing since Sunday has been located.

Ted Ordonez was last known to be in Chicago on Sunday and was on his way to meet friends on the city's North Side, police said. Texts exchanged with Ordonez indicated that he got lost within the vicinity of the intended meeting place.

Deerfield police said he was located in a hospital in Chicago around 11 a.m. Wednesday. No further details will be released.
