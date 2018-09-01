Teen, 13, missing from South Shore

Darnell Magsby (Chicago Police Department)

A teenage boy has been reported missing from South Shore.

Police report that Darnell Magsby, 13, was last seen August 26 near the 7600 block of South Phillips Avenue wearing black and gray shorts, a black shirt with a gold eagle on it, and black Air Max shoes.

He is 5'3", with black hair, brown eyes and a medium-brown complexion, according to police.

Darnell is known to frequent the area between the 7500 and 7900 blocks of South Yates Boulevard, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area South Special Victims Unit or to call 911.
