Missing teen girl, 16 last seen in December in Lawndale: police

CHICAGO -- A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from Lawndale on the West Side.

Imani Green was last seen Dec. 22 in the 1300 block of South Karlov Avenue and is known to frequent the 1500 block of South Pulaski Road, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Green is 5-foot-5, 160 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing her McDonald's work uniform, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
