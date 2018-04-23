Teen accused of making online threats against Naperville school

EMBED </>More Videos

A teenager is accused of making threats against a Naperville high school online. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
A teenager has been accused of threatening gun violence against Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville.

Samuel Rogers, 18, allegedly threatened gun violence against the school and a faculty member on social media.

The post was allegedly made on Friday. A Naperville resident saw the post Sunday and reported it to police, who arrested Rogers the same day.

Rogers was charged with felony disorderly conduct and is being held on $50,000 bond.

Parents said they were alerted to the incident by robocall.

In a statement, Indian Prairie School District 204 said that Rogers will not return to the district.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school threatsocial mediagun violenceNaperville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News