Teen accused of making online threats against Naperville school

A teenager has been accused of threatening gun violence against Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville.Samuel Rogers, 18, allegedly threatened gun violence against the school and a faculty member on social media.The post was allegedly made on Friday. A Naperville resident saw the post Sunday and reported it to police, who arrested Rogers the same day.Rogers was charged with felony disorderly conduct and is being held on $50,000 bond.Parents said they were alerted to the incident by robocall.In a statement, Indian Prairie School District 204 said that Rogers will not return to the district.