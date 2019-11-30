Girl, 14, accused of trying to rob woman who shot her in Little Village, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old girl who was shot in Little Village Friday is now facing an attempted armed robbery charge, according to police.A 21-year-old woman accused of shooting her is also charged, but only with unlawful use of a weapon for not having a concealed carry license.Chicago police announced the charges on Saturday.Police said the girl met the woman in the Southwest Side neighborhood Friday at around 5:45 p.m. to buy something from her. The girl then allegedly brandished a pellet gun, struck the woman in the head with it and tried to take her property, according to CPD.The woman then shot the girl in the chest, police said.The teen remains hospitalized with serious injuries.The incident occurred near the 2300 block of S. Drake Ave.No other details are known at this time.