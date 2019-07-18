Texas teen arrested for spitting in Arizona tea bottle, putting it back on shelf

ODESSA, Tex. -- A Texas teen was charged for allegedly spitting into a bottle of sweet tea and putting it to the shelf.
It happened at an Albertson's Grocery Store in Odessa, Texas Monday night, KOSA reported.
Police said they watched the store's surveillance footage and the teen actually spoke out about it.
The teen put his mouth on an Arizona sweet tea bottle and put it back because it was "gross," police said.
He's charged with tampering with a consumer product, which is a second-degree felony.
He's being held in the Ector County Youth Center.
