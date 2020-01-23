Girl, 16, and baby missing from Crown Point, may be in danger: police

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- Crown Point police are looking for a 16-year-old girl and her 7-month-old son who are missing and believed to be in danger.

Caneesha Ellis and Kannon Ellis have been missing since Tuesday. They are believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance, police said. A state-wide Silver Alert has been declared in the search for them.

Caneesha is described as a black female, 5 ft. 5 in. tall, 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Kannon is described as 27 inches tall, 18 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray fuzzy bear snowsuit.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact Crown Point police at 219-660-0000 or call 911.
