16-year-old boy blames hot wings, bathroom run for speeding in Camaro

MANITOBA, Canada -- Police hear a lot of excuses from people they pull over for speeding: this is not one of the better ones.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted that a 16-year-old boy driving a Chevrolet Camaro told them he was speeding because he ate too many hot wings and needed a bathroom.

Police had clocked the teen driving at 105 mph.

Officers were not amused with the excuse.

The teen was fined more than $1,000 and will likely have his license suspended.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
foodcanadateenbathroomspeedingchickenpolice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer charged with DUI in deadly South Side crash
Video released of crash involving CPD vehicles that killed woman, 84; Family files lawsuit
Couple faces charges after selling $93K in Kohl's cash
Uber event for drivers at MSI draws complaints after hundreds more than expected show up
Watch the new Frozen 2 trailer
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warm, cooler by the lake Tuesday
Electric scooter pilot program begins in Chicago, brings safety concerns
Show More
Prosecutors detail 911 call of Arlington Heights woman accused of murdering parents
Ohio mother charged in 1993 death of newborn appears in court
2 accused of climbing Vista Tower charged
Customs says hack exposed traveler, license plate images
NYC helicopter crash-landing on building kills pilot
More TOP STORIES News