16-year-old boy blames hot wings, bathroom run for speeding in Camaro

MANITOBA, Canada -- Police hear a lot of excuses from people they pull over for speeding: this is not one of the better ones.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted that a 16-year-old boy driving a Chevrolet Camaro told them he was speeding because he ate too many hot wings and needed a bathroom.

Police had clocked the teen driving at 105 mph.

Officers were not amused with the excuse.

The teen was fined more than $1,000 and will likely have his license suspended.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
foodcanadateenbathroomspeedingchickenpolice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Show More
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
More TOP STORIES News