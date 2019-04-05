CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Teen viciously carjacks man in his own driveway

SAN JOSE, Calif. (WLS) -- A man is carjacked in his own driveway and it's all caught on home surveillance video!The 14-year-old suspect viciously attacks Hector Estrada, 72, in San Jose, California.The teen is seen repeatedly punching Estrada as the suspect struggles to get into the car.Estrada said he wasn't going to give up without a fight, that is, until the teen pulled on gun on him.The 14-year-old was arrested a short time later after crashing into another vehicle.Estrada has some cuts but will be okay.