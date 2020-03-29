Coronavirus

14-year-old boy charged after coughing on produce as prank, sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas -- A 14-year-old boy was charged after he allegedly coughed on produce as a prank at a grocery store in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

In a Facebook post written by Gonzalez, he said deputies responded to a disturbance call at the Food City located at 5230 Aldine Mail Route Road.



Gonazalez said the teen 'intentionally coughed on produce.'

"Apparently it was a prank," wrote Gonzalez. "Not a very funny one. The teen was charged with Tampering with Consumer Products."

Last week, a New Jersey man was accused of coughing on a store employee and telling the woman he had the novel coronavirus. According to officials, the man allegedly stepped forward to within 3 feet of her, leaned toward her, and purposely coughed.

READ MORE: NJ man charged with terroristic threats allegedly coughed on Wegmans worker, said he had COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos

Man arrested for allegedly coughing on grocery worker

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncoronaviruscoronavirus texasteenharris county sheriffs officecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
LIVE: Pres. Trump, federal officials give update amid COVID-19 crisis in US
United Center, Project C.U.R. E. hosts PPE supply drive for first responders fighting COVID-19
Illinois sees 1K+ jump in COVID-19 cases in 1 day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Pres. Trump, federal officials give update amid COVID-19 crisis in US
Illinois sees 1K+ jump in COVID-19 cases in 1 day
What to know about Illinois' 4,596 COVID-19 cases
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Local farmers open virtual farmers market to fill gap left by restaurant orders during COVID-19
Country singer Joe Diffie dies after COVID-19 diagnosis
Show More
Doctor fights for his life after testing positive for COVID-19
What are the most common consumer complaints in Illinois?
United Center, Project C.U.R. E. hosts PPE supply drive for first responders fighting COVID-19
Teen killed in West Town drive-by ID'd: officials
Grocery store employee tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News