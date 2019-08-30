Teen charged in Edgewater beating that critically injured man

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged with beating and critically injuring a man Monday in the North Side Edgewater neighborhood.The boy, who has not been named because he is a juvenile, is charged with a felony count of aggravated battery, according to Chicago police. He was arrested Thursday morning in the 5400 block of North Kenmore.The teen was allegedly one of two people who approached a 37-year-old man who was waiting for a friend about 11:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Bryn Mawr, police said.The pair punched him repeatedly in the face and then went through his pockets after he fell to the ground and struck his head, police said. They fled when the man's friend came to his aid.The man who was injured went to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said. He was listed in critical condition, and was expected to survive. It did not appear that anything was taken from him, police said.