CHICAGO (WLS) --A 17-year-old boy has been charged after police said he stole an SUV in the Gold Coast and crashed into several people.
The teen jumped into a Mercedes that the owner left running as he removed items from the trunk in the 100-block of East Huron Street at about 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.
The owner tried to stop him and was briefly dragged down the street, police said.
The driver went on to hit several parked cars, a pedestrian and a bicyclist, before police stopped him near Lake Shore Drive and Jackson Boulevard. Police said he was apprehended in the 300-block of South Lake Shore Drive.
All three people who were hurt are expected to be OK.
The teenager is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Wednesday. He has been charged with vehicular hijacking and leaving the scene of an accident with an injury/death.