Teen charged in Ravenswood, South Loop carjackings

CHICAGO --
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with a pair of armed carjackings since last month in the South Loop and the North Side Ravenswood neighborhood.

The boy is charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon and one count of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, all felonies, according to a statement from Chicago police.

The first carjacking happened Oct. 8 in the 1100 block of South Jefferson, police said. The other occurred Friday in the 4800 block of North Paulina.

He was also wanted for possession of a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of West 61st Street on Friday, police said.

The boy, whose identity was not released because he is a minor, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Cermak, police said. He was expected to appear in juvenile court on Tuesday.

