Teen charged in shooting of 7-year-old trick-or-treater in Little Village appears in court

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy went before a judge Monday morning after being charged in the shooting of 7-year-old a trick-or-treater on Chicago's West Side.

The teen suspect was in juvenile court over the weekend and a judge decided to keep him in custody. He appeared again for a hearing Monday morning and is to remain in custody until another hearing on November 26.

RELATED: Feds tracing gun used to shoot 7-year-old trick-or-treater in Chicago gang attack

The 15-year-old boy faces multiple charges, including two counts of attempted first degree murder. Prosecutors said that on Halloween night, he fired at rival gang members in the 3700-block of West 26th Street in the Little Village neighborhood but hit a 7-year-old trick or treater wearing a Minnie Mouse costume instead.

That 7 year old girl, who is being identified as Gisele, was shot in the neck and chest. Her family told ABC7 that she is seeing steady improvement in the hospital. She managed to watch a movie and doctors are working to determine when she will be able to eat.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the girl's medical expenses.

Prosecutors said that the juvenile suspect dropped the gun after the shooting then urinated on his hands to get the smell off. He allegedly hid the gun in a nearby alley and gave his hoodie to a friend to hide.

The teenager's name is being withheld. He's being charged as a juvenile.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
little villagechicagochicago shootinghalloweenshootingman shotchild shotchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Girl, 7, shot while trick-or-treating recovers in hospital, family says
Feds tracing gun used to shoot 7-year-old trick-or-treater in Chicago gang attack
Teen charged in shooting of girl, 7, who was trick-or-treating in Little Village
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Buffalo Wild Wings fires Naperville employees involved in alleged racist incident
Chicago woman's pictures used to create 'fake reviews' online
CPD sergeant running in Hot Chocolate Run in SWAT gear saves life, gets engaged
18 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
Bodies of retired couple traveling the country found in Texas
Hispanic man says he was doused with battery acid in hate crime
High CO levels reported at South Side school
Show More
Permitless gun carry now legal in Okla.
Boat stuck at Niagara Falls for 100 years finally moves
Calif. welfare fraud investigator murders police officer, shoots father, commits suicide, deputies say
Firefighters rescue owl from California fire
News Fix: Monday's Top Stories
More TOP STORIES News