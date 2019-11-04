Teen charged in shooting of 7-year-old trick-or-treater in Little Village to appear in court

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy is expected to face a judge Monday morning after being charged in the shooting of 7-year-old a trick-or-treater on Chicago's West Side.

The teen suspect was in juvenile court over the weekend and a judge decided to keep him in custody. He has another hearing scheduled Monday.

The 15-year-old boy faces multiple charges, including two counts of attempted first degree murder. Prosecutors said that on Halloween night, he fired at rival gang members in the 3700-block of West 26th Street in the Little Village neighborhood but hit a 7-year-old trick or treater wearing a Minnie Mouse costume instead.

That 7 year old girl, who is being identified as Gisele, was shot in the neck and chest. Her family told ABC7 that she is seeing steady improvement in the hospital. She managed to watch a movie and doctors are working to determine when she will be able to eat.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the girl's medical expenses.

Prosecutors said that the juvenile suspect dropped the gun after the shooting then urinated on his hands to get the smell off. He allegedly hid the gun in a nearby alley and gave his hoodie to a friend to hide.

The teenager's name is being withheld. He's being charged as a juvenile.
