Teen charged with Blue Line robbery

Video still of a Blue Line train robbery suspect near the Grand Avenue station (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO --
A teenage boy has been charged with robbing someone earlier this month on a Blue Line L train near downtown.

The 15-year-old was identified Friday as the person who took property from a female victim about 7:10 p.m. Nov. 14 on a Blue Line train near the Grand Avenue station, according to Chicago police.

He allegedly approached the female victim on the train, grabbed a cellphone from her hand and fled the train, according to police.

His identify was not released because he is being tried as a juvenile. The boy was scheduled to appear in court at 1100 S. Hamilton Ave.
