hate crime

Teen charged with hate crime after recorded throwing cotton balls, whipping Black classmate: police

(Shutterstock)

HOUMA, La. -- A white high-schooler has been charged with a hate crime after being caught on video throwing cotton balls at a Black student and whipping him with his belt, authorities said Wednesday.

The 15-year-old freshman at Vandebilt Catholic High School in Houma was arrested Tuesday on battery and hate crime charges after authorities reviewed a recording showing what happened inside the cafeteria on March 9.

The video shows the white student walking up behind a Black student sitting in the crowded lunchroom. He throws a handful of cotton balls at him, and then whips him repeatedly with his belt until the Black student stands and pushes him, news outlets reported.

RELATED: Jussie Smollett's attorneys want actor released from jail while they appeal conviction, sentencing for fake hate crime attack

"I'm very pleased that the school took a front stand on this," Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said in a news release.

"When we received the complaint, we immediately put our detectives on it. They worked through the weekend so we could get to this point," Soignet said. "My officers did a good job handling it and working with the school to get this case to where it is now."

News outlets reported that the victim is one of only a few Black students at the school. Authorities didn't identify the students, and it wasn't clear if the arrested teen has a lawyer who could speak for him.

Vandebilt Catholic President Jeremy Gueldner said the school does not tolerate bullying or racism. These "actions by a few are not consistent with the values and mission of our school," the archdiocese statement said.

The parents of the child who was targeted thanked people for their support.

RELATED: Emmett Till Antilynching Act: Congress passes bill to make lynching a federal hate crime

"We will continue to pray for our school community as a whole, that we not only get through this together but that we each learn a valuable lesson from what has taken place," the parents said in the archdiocese statement.

Terrebonne Parish NAACP President Jerome Boykin also praised school officials and police for their swift response, saying the school and sheriff's office "sent a strong message to the community that this type of crime will not be tolerated."

"The young man is only 15 years of age and I hope that he can learn from his mistake," Boykin added.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianahate crimehate crime investigationu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HATE CRIME
Appeals court to rule if Jussie Smollett should stay in jail
Man accused of punching Asian woman more than 125 times
Jussie Smollett in 'psych ward' with 'no special treatment': family
Jussie Smollett's legal team files motion to release him from jail
TOP STORIES
As gas prices soar, select stations offering free fill-ups Thursday
9 dead in west Texas crash involving college golf teams
'Little Miss Nobody' identified 62 years after remains found in desert
Massive Walmart warehouse fire burning near Indianapolis
What's behind federal anti-lynching legislation? EXPLAINED
IL reports 1,031 new COVID cases, 25 deaths
Appeals court to rule if Jussie Smollett should stay in jail
Show More
CPS face mask policy upheld, for now, in blow to CTU
Teen brother charged in shooting death of 4-year-old
Child ziplining in Costa Rica collides with sloth
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy tells Congress, 'We need you right now'
Chicago beauty mogul, wife of murdered real estate developer, dies
More TOP STORIES News