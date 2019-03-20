Teen charged with neglect after cops find 10 dogs at squalid Vernon Hills home

VERNON HILLS, Ill. -- A teenager is facing neglect charges after officers found 10 dogs at his squalid home earlier this month in north suburban Vernon Hills.Antony Sehter, 18, was charged with four misdemeanor counts of violating his animal owner's duties, according to Vernon Hills police.About 9 a.m. March 9, officers conducting an unrelated search of Sehter's house in the 1000 block off Pine Grove smelled a "strong odor of urine" and noticed animal feces throughout the home, police said. The officers eventually found the dogs and called Lake County Animal Care and Control officials, who took custody of the pets.The home was deemed uninhabitable, police said.Officers then obtained a pair of warrants for Sehter's arrest and he was taken into custody on Friday, police said. He was also charged with a felony count of unlawful possession of title without complete assignment that is related to a vehicle officers found in his garage.Sehter was released from the Lake County jail on a $30,000 bond, police said. His next court date was set for April 1.