Teen charged with neglect after cops find 10 dogs at squalid Vernon Hills home

Antony Sehter | Vernon Hills police

VERNON HILLS, Ill. -- A teenager is facing neglect charges after officers found 10 dogs at his squalid home earlier this month in north suburban Vernon Hills.

Antony Sehter, 18, was charged with four misdemeanor counts of violating his animal owner's duties, according to Vernon Hills police.

About 9 a.m. March 9, officers conducting an unrelated search of Sehter's house in the 1000 block off Pine Grove smelled a "strong odor of urine" and noticed animal feces throughout the home, police said. The officers eventually found the dogs and called Lake County Animal Care and Control officials, who took custody of the pets.

The home was deemed uninhabitable, police said.

Officers then obtained a pair of warrants for Sehter's arrest and he was taken into custody on Friday, police said. He was also charged with a felony count of unlawful possession of title without complete assignment that is related to a vehicle officers found in his garage.

Sehter was released from the Lake County jail on a $30,000 bond, police said. His next court date was set for April 1.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a Typo
Related topics:
vernon hillsdogsteenager
TOP STORIES
HGTV's 'Windy City Rehab' responds to criticism from some residents
R. Kelly will request permission to travel to Dubai for concerts
Man displays nude mannequins in response to fence dispute
Hundreds of thousands of Illinois residents could lose food stamps under proposed Trump rule change
Jason Van Dyke's sentence stands after Supreme Court rejects prosecutors' resentencing efforts
FDA approves first postpartum depression drug
Chicago-henge: When and how to see the unique phenomena
Show More
Toni Preckwinkle halts TV ads 2 weeks ahead of mayoral election
Wendy Williams reveals she's seeking treatment and living in a sober house
Schools hold St. Baldrick's head-shaving fundraiser for pediatric cancer
Golden Apple winners: IL teachers recognized for hard work, dedication
Boy, 2, dead of child abuse in Washington Park; 2 including mother in custody
More TOP STORIES News