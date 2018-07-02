Teen charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old at Uptown pool

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said a 14-year-old boy was charged with sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl at a public pool in the city's Uptown neighborhood.

Police said the incident occurred last Wednesday at the Uplift Community High School pool. Police said the teen followed the girl into a locker room and sexually abused her, causing minor injuries. The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital for treatment.

The boy has been charged as a juvenile with criminal sexual abuse.

The Chicago Park District released a statement, saying, "The Chicago Park District staffs the pool at Uplift High School during the summer. The pool staff received a report of assault and immediately notified the Chicago Police Department."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex abuseteenagerpoolchicago police departmentChicagoUptown
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News